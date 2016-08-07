EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:57, 07 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Rio 2016: Weightlifter Yelisseyeva ranks 5th

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thai weightlifter Sopita Tanasan won a gold medal lifting 92kg in the snatch and 108kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 200kg and finished first in women's weightlifting's lightest category (48kg) yesterday at Rio Olympics.

    Indonesian Sri Wahyuni Agustiani won a silver after she successfully lifted a 85kg weight in the snatch, whereas in the clean and jerk, she lifted a 107kg weight, 192 in total. Japanese Hiroki Miyake showed the third result 188 (81+107) and won a bronze medal.

    Kazakhstani Margarita Yelisseyeva ranked the fifth having lifted 80kg in the snatch, 106kg in the clean and jerk, 186kg in total.

     

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!