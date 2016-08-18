10:54, 18 August 2016 | GMT +6
Rio 2017: Kazakhstan climbed up again to 17th line in overall medal standings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh sportsmen have won today two medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Daniyar Yeleussinov became the first to win a gold in his welterweight fight vs. Uzbek Shakhram Giyasov 3:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28).
Two hours later, wrestler Elmira Syzdykova won a bronze medal in a repechage round vs. Egyptian Ahmed Enas Mostafa in women's 69kg freestyle.
As a result, the national team returned to its 17th position in overall medal standings with 3 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.
U.S. team tops the ranking with 28 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals. British sportsmen stand the second - 19 gold, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals. China is the third - 17 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals.