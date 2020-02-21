Rio expects 1.9 mln tourists for Carnival holiday

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM About 1.9 million tourists are expected to visit the city of Rio de Janeiro during the upcoming Carnival holiday, the country's national news agency Agencia Brasil reported Thursday, Xinhua reported.

In total, about 7 million participants, including local residents, are expected this year, generating over 4 billion reals (911 million U.S. dollars) in revenues, the report said.

Citing data from the local hotels' association, the report said that average room occupation is currently at 89 percent, with that of most popular neighborhoods in the beachfront Southern Zone reaching 95 percent.

About 77 percent of the tourists who have made reservations are Brazilians mainly from other regions in Rio de Janeiro state and neighboring states of Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, the report said, adding that foreigners, mostly Argentinians and Chileans, account for the other 23 percent.

Four cruise ships are also expected to host some 12,000 passengers in Rio during the holiday.