Rio Olympics 2016: Australia beat New Zealand to win inaugural rugby sevens gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Australia's women beat New Zealand 24-17 to win the first ever Olympic rugby sevens gold medal, after Great Britain lost to Canada for bronze.

Favourites Australia outscored the Black Ferns four tries to three, with two of those coming while New Zealand's Portia Woodman was in the sin bin.

Meanwhile, Britain's women missed out on Olympic medal as they lost 33-10.

"If we've inspired any girls to take up rugby, we've done our job," said GB captain Emily Scarratt.

Britain, beaten 25-7 by New Zealand in the last four earlier on Monday, trailed 26-5 at half-time.

Canada, who had lost to Britain in earlier pool game, took full advantage of Scarratt's yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

Tries by Jasmine Joyce and Danielle Waterman were little consolation, as third seeds Canada put in a physical performance, dominating at the breakdown.

The men's competition begins on Tuesday, with Australia facing France at 15:00 BST. GB's men begin their bid for a medal against Kenya an hour later.

Source: BBC