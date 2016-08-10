Rio Olympics 2016: Serena Williams exits Olympics after loss to Elina Svitolina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defending champion Serena Williams is out of the Olympics after losing to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the third round of the women's singles.

Williams lost 6-4 6-3 to Svitolina, ranked 20th in the world.

The world number one's struggles were highlighted by five double faults in the seventh game of the second set.

"It didn't work out the way I wanted it to but at least I was able to make it to Rio - that was one of my goals," Williams said.

"The better player today won but I know next time is going to be a really good match and I look forward to it."

Williams and sister Venus were knocked out of the women's doubles on Sunday by Czech Republic pair Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova.

Svitolina, who will face the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals, said: "It's an unreal feeling for me. This is just a perfect moment."

Williams follows men's top seed Novak Djokovic in exiting the Olympics after he was defeated in both singles and doubles.

The 34-year-old's exit means Angelique Kerber and Madison Keys are the only top-eight seeds remaining of what had appeared a very strong field.

Kerber faces Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals after both won their matches earlier on Tuesday.

