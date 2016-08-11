Rio Olympics medalists to return to Kazakhstan on August 15, 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani medalists are expected to return home from the Rio Olympics on August 15 and 20, a source at the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan said.

Dmitriy Balandin who brought Kazakhstan its first Olympic gold medal in swimming is expected to land at the Almaty International Airport at 12:45 a.m. on August 15.



Kazakhstani judokas Yeldos Smetov and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh who won silver and bronze respectively will arrive to Almaty city at 01:30 a.m. the same day.



Kazakhstani weightlifting team, including Nijat Rakhimov (gold), Zhazira Zhapparkul (silver) and Karina Goricheva (bronze) will return to Kazakhstan on August 20.







Earlier Kazinform reported that 104 athletes represent Kazakhstan in 26 sports at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.