Rio requires proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in tourist attractions

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Rio de Janeiro on September 15 is starting to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the access to establishments like gyms, swimming pools, sports centers, clubs, stadiums, Olympic villages, movie theaters, circuses, concert halls, museums, playgrounds, tourist attractions, and fairs.

According to the city’s official dashboard, 212 thousand people older than 50 have their second dose overdue and 166 thousand people older than 18, who should have taken the first dose, have not been to a health station, 10 thousand of them aged above 80, AgenciaBrasil reports.





Justice

Rio de Janeiro’s court authorities yesterday (14) denied a request for an injunction against the decree introducing the vaccination passport.

In the ruling, Judge Teresa de Andrade Castro Neves stressed that the vaccination and the sanitary measures are important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, and that the lack of such strategies could bring about the generation of new variants, like the Delta strain.

In an interview published by Agência Brasil last Friday (10), Rio de Janeiro’s Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz noted that the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 now accounts for 95.8 percent of the cases of COVID-19 in the city, but it has shown lower lethality, which may have come as a result of vaccination.