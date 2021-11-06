Rio said to have low risk for COVID-19 transmission

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - For the second week in a row, Rio de Janeiro has been classified as having low risk for COVID-19 transmission across all of the city’s administrative regions. The indicator takes into account hospitalizations and deaths linked to the disease. The data can be found in the 44th Epidemiological Report published Friday by the Municipal Secretariat of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

The publication also indicates a solid downward trend in new cases of the disease, as well as urgent and emergency calls over flu-like syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.

On Wednesday (3), Rio saw the lowest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March last year—127 people, or two percent of hospitalizations in the state capital.

Another reflection of the improvement in the epidemiological landscape is that, over the last seven days, 82 percent of health care units did not record any hospitalization for COVID-19.

Vaccination

The complete vaccine scheme—with both doses of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, or Pfizer, or the single dose of Janssen—now encompasses 69.3 percent of the total population and 79.7 percent of the target public, aged 12 years or more. The booster dose has been administered in 799,846 people.

In all groups between 17 and 60 years of age, the coverage with the first dose has reached 100% of the estimate of the population. Among those aged 40 to 59 years old, all are fully vaccinated. A total of 7.7 percent of teenagers aged 12 through 17 have received the first dose.