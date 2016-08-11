Rio silver medalist Zhapparkul was fond of weightlifting since early childhood

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul who has lifted Kazakhstan to silver at the Rio Olympics tonight was fond of weightlifting since early childhood.

Her parents recall that she started exercising in the yard of their house and was unstoppable.



At first Kulaikhan Kudaikulova and her husband were not very supportive of Zhazira's decision to go in for weightlifting, but then they put up with it. Today they keep all the medals their daughter collected throughout her professional sports career at home.



Residents of Arys, the hometown of Zhapparkul, had a sleepless night rooting for Zhazira.



Her first coach Duissebek Kurmanov, who was in the crowd watching Zhazira's performance in Rio de Janeiro at the central square, said proudly: "I cannot describe what I'm feeling right now. I'm incredibly proud of Zhazira. I remember her making the first steps in weightlifting. Many years and training sessions later she proved that the most important thing is to follow your dream and you can win an Olympic medal."



Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhazira Zhapparkul hauled silver medal in weightlifting for Kazakhstan lifting 259 kg in total.