Rio Tanto starts to explore porphyry copper mine in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world's leading global mining and metals company, British-Australian group of companies Rio Tinto has set to the exploration of the porphyry copper ore in Kazakhstan, JSC Kazgeology press office informs.

"The company has started exploring porphyry copper ore in Korgantas section of Shet municipality (Karaganda region). In July 2015 we got the preliminary results of an airborne geophysical survey. An overground geological exploration is also being conducted here currently and we forecast to find a world-level copper mine here", Chairman of JSC Kazgeology Galym Nurzhanov says. As earlier reported, in February 2013 Kazgeologiya entered into an agreement of cooperation with Rio Tinto which aims at establishment of two joint ventures for investigating two large mines in Karaganda region, namely in Balkhash Saryshagan and Korgantas sections. Rio Tinto is the world's second ore-mining company with a long-term experience in application of cutting-edge technologies in geology and resource assessment spheres.