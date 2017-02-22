EN
    12:30, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Riots erupt in Stockholm

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood of Stockholm Monday night, as residents clashed with police officers and set vehicles on fire, Swedish police say, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

    Officers were forced to call in reinforcements when a crowd began to gather in the suburb of Rinkeby during the arrest of a suspect, according to a statement from Stockholm police.

    Stockholm regional police chief Ulf Johansson said the clashes may have been a result of their "increased pressure on criminals in the area."

    The clashes come days after US President Donald Trump suggested that immigrants in Sweden were to blame for an increase in crime across the country.

    Read more .

