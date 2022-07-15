EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:25, 15 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Rise in new COVID-19 cases has decelerated says GIMBE

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 728,000 new cases in the July 6-12 period, a rise of 22.4% with respect to the 595,300 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    Although a big rise, it is lower than the 55% increase registered last week with respect to the previous seven days.

    However, the number of COVID-linked deaths continued to accelerate, with 692 registered over the last seven days, 49% more than the 464 of the previous week.

    The report said the number of people in hospital with COVID rose by 21.5% in the July 6-12 period, while the number of coronavirus sufferers in intensive care increased by 16.1%.


    Photo: ansa.it


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!