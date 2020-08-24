Rise in temperature forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast has been issued for August 25-27 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Affected by the cyclone, the most parts of Kazakhstan are said to see showers, which are forecast to fall heavy locally. The weather is to be without precipitations in the western part of the country. Thunderstorm, fog, squall, wind at 15-25 mps as well as possible hail are also predicted.

According to the national met office Kazhydromet, slowly rise in temperature is forecast for most regions, except for the south and south-east where the mercury is predicted to fall to 20-25C, with 28C locally.