Rise in temperature predicted for Kazakhstan in next three days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the upcoming three days, Kazinform reports.

On November 20-21, the Northwestern cold anticyclone will keep its influence on the eastern part of the country resulting in weather with no precipitation. The west is to be affected by an Atlantic cyclone brining unstable weather conditions.

On November 22, the Atlantic cyclone trough shifting from the west to east will bring precipitation as snow, ice slick, and gusty wind with blizzard in the north.

Temperature is to drop as low as -2 and rise to as high as 5 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 0-10 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west. The country’s northwest and north are to see temperature rise from -6-16 to 0-9 degrees Celsius at night and to 0-9 degrees Celsius at daytime. Temperature is to rise from -18-28 to -0-10 degrees Celsius at night and from -5-15 to -5 and +3 degrees Celsius at daytime in the east and center. The southern parts are to expect temperature to rise from -5-15 to -5 and +3 degrees Celsius at night and from -0-10 to 5-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.