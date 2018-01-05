Rise in temperature predicted in Kazakhstan after weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh weather forecasters expect warmer weather in most parts of the country starting next week, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"Warm and humid Atlantic air will gradually move first to the western regions of Kazakhstan, and then, by Monday, to the northern, central and southern regions, causing precipitation in addition to a rise in temperature," the report says.

During the weekend, the Siberian anticyclone will continue keeping the weather cold, mainly without precipitation, in most regions of Kazakhstan. The air temperature is expected to be 3-5°С below the average. In the east of the country, it will get 7-13°С lower than usual.