Rising stars of Kazakhstan to perform at Chamber Hall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Virtuosos of Kazakh classical music, brilliant young instrumentalists will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall as part of the Year of Youth. The engrossing concert In the Power of Strings will be held on March 25.

A sublime ensemble performance of masterpieces of the world's quartet classics will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital. In this concert, up-and-coming artists - winners of many prestigious international competitions, students of the Kazakh National University of Arts, who have already established themselves as soloists, will demonstrate the exquisite art of amicable musical colloquy. Outstanding chamber music pieces, which adorn the repertoires of many celebrated musicians across the world, will be presented in a fresh spring youthful interpretation. Headed by Professor of the Kazakh National University of Arts, Madeniyet Kairatkeri Serik Syrlybayev, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

Remarkable musicians - winner of the X International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi (1st violin), Zhibek Mussurgaliyeva (2nd violin), Leonid Mysovsky (viola), Nurislambek Jumatov (cello) will perform the 19th century chamber classics gem - String Quartet No. 2 in D major by the great Russian composer Alexander Borodin.

Today, a variety of musical genres is offered to the audience. However, the younger generation turned to the works of creators of eternal values. The choice of this opus is not accidental, since classical music is in demand at all times, it gives spiritual growth to both performers and listeners.

"This is one of Alexander Porfiryevich Borodin's best creations. Performing this inspired work is a great joy for me. The composer dedicated it to his wife, an excellent pianist Yekaterina Borodina. The music is filled with love for life, for people, with tenderness, light and harmony. The composer's emotional experiences, his lyrical side are widely manifested in it. The feelings expressed in the string quartet are incredibly pure and exalted. On behalf of all the participants of the concert, I invite the audience to share with us the charm of these captivating melodies," Akbike Algi noted.

Tchaikovsky's String Quartet No.1 in D major, op.11 will be presented in the interpretation of Aizhan Batpenova (1st violin), Adina Kenzhebayeva (2nd violin), Akezhan Dotayev (viola), Aknur Bagidullayeva (cello).

Tchaikovsky's String Quartet No.1 was written and first performed in 1871. The work has created a sensation from the moment of its premiere at the author's concert at the Moscow Conservatory, causing raptures among the audience and critics. In a short time, the quartet has gained tremendous success not only in Russia, but also abroad, and was one of the composer's first works to be performed in Western Europe. The second movement of the quartet, which was based on a folk song theme, - the famous Andante cantabile, was immensely popular, becoming one of the most frequently performed musical works of that time.

The concert will begin at 18:00.