Rival of best NYC policeman from Kazakhstan for Sep 9 fight revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Niyazov's opponent for the September 9 boxing night in Astana, dated to the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, has been determined, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Charles Mulindwa from Uganda whose fight record is 12 victories, 3 losses and 1 draw will clash with our compatriot. It will be a six-round fight," the press service of Qazaq promotions reported.

It is noteworthy that in two of three lost fights Mulindwa was defeated by the boxers from Russia - Viskhan Murzabekov and Manvel Sargsyan. The referee stopped both bouts. Charles Mulindwa sustained the third loss from his compatriot Richard Ndifuna by split decision. In his last bout, on April 23, 2017, the 29-year-old Mulindwa knocked out another representative of Uganda Sula Katumba.

As for Dimash Niyazov, one of New York City best police officers, throughout his career he has had 11 professional fights outboxing all of his rivals. His 12th fight will be held in his historic homeland on September 9, and this will be his first bout in Kazakhstan.

Dimash Niyazov, together with his family, has been living in the United States since he was 13. The boxer's trainer in Kazakhstan was Nurgali Safiullin. Niyazov says he will do his best to please the Kazakh audience with fascinating boxing.

In the main battle of the upcoming boxing night, undefeated Kanat Islam will fight Brandon Cook, who has not been defeated as well.