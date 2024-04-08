River Ural level may reach a danger point

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov surveyed flood protection works in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On April 7, Nurlan Baibazarov visited the flood-hit districts and areas remaining at risk of flooding, including garden plots in the outskirts of Uralsk.

He also surveyed flood control efforts along the River Ural. Sandbags are being placed as the river water level rises. As earlier reported, homes and household plots were inundated by floods in five districts of the region and the city of Uralsk forcing the evacuation of nearly 7,000 people.

Large volumes of water released from the reservoirs in Russia’s Orenburg and Saratov regions near Kazakhstan are heading to Kazakhstan through the River Ural which will flow further to the Caspian Sea. As a result, the River Ural may swell and reach a danger point threatening the city.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He said the experts should monitor the situation.

He also assured the Government would provide all necessary assistance.