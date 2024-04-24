Ural River recedes in Uralsk

The Zhaiyk (Ural) River is gradually receding. The situation is monitored. No flooding was reported in homes and summer cottages in Uralsk, Kaiznform News Agency refers to Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip.

Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions continue to grapple with flood aftermath.

31,112 flood-affected people have returned home throughout Kazakhstan with 8,566 people, including 3,718 children, staying at evacuation centers. Water was pumped out from 5,677 homes and 2,584 household plots. Over 11.7 million tons of meltwater was pumped away, and 5.5 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid properly to prevent or reduce flood damage.

He added that hotlines received 2,250 emergency calls. Over 32,000 people, 4,000 pieces of equipment, 773 motor pumps, 294 floating crafts, and 13 aircraft are deployed in rescue efforts and flood relief operations.