Rivers may rise in eastern and western Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alert has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, intense snow melting, snowmelt runoffs, ice weakening, and a rise of water level in rivers of East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions are expected 10-13 March due to positive air temperatures.

In addition, precipitation, mostly rain, may adversely impact the situation in West Kazakhstan region.