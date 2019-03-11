EN
    Rivers may rise in eastern and western Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alert has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, intense snow melting, snowmelt runoffs, ice weakening, and a rise of water level in rivers of East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions are expected 10-13 March due to positive air temperatures.

    In addition, precipitation, mostly rain, may adversely impact the situation in West Kazakhstan region.

