Rixos demands Romanian news agency to deny information of theft

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rixos President Astana hotel intends to request Romanian mass media to deny the information about the theft of Romanian footballers' belongings (money and IPAD) which allegedly happened in the named hotel on October 11 2016, Kazinform informs.

Rixos President Astana accommodated the national football team of Romania on October 9-11 , 2016. On October 11 at about 13.30 hotel employees received a complaint that money and IPAD disappeared from the rooms where the football team was staying. The hotel staff checked CCTV and called the police to register the incident and carry out detailed investigation. The representative and members of the team refused to file their claim for unknown reasons. On the same day the hotel staff initiated additional investigation together with the police.

General Manager of the hotel Tansel Tercan conducted his personal investigation of both the rooms and the CCTV and stated, that "nobody entered the rooms except for the members of the Romanian football team. This fact is confirmed and proved by video cameras. We have received an official letter from the Federation of Romania where they express gratitude for hospitability and informed that they did not provide such information to the Romanian mass media. This is stated in their letter. It is not known how information about theft appeared in Romanian news. This information is not true", - Tansel Tercan said.

In this connection Rixos President Astana intends to contact PR service of the Romanian news agency which published the rumour and require them to deny the false information.

"We have carried out an investigation together with law enforcement officials and concluded that the accusations have no grounds", - he added.