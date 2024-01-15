'Riyadh Season' announces start of construction of new 'BLVD Runway' with unique, global experiences

Advisor at the Royal Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh, announced the start of the construction of the new "BLVD Runway" zone, part of the Riyadh Season zones, SPA reports.

The zone comes as part of the collaboration between Riyadh Season and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), featuring unique experiences conducted on several stationary aircraft.

The announcement of the new zone came after the CEO of the GEA, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and the Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudia Group, Khaled Tash, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of the "BLVD Runway" zone in the presence of the Director General of the Saudia Group, Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar.

The zone enables visitors to blend thrilling aircraft experiences with a diverse array of delectable cuisines provided by specialized international vendors. It also introduces numerous other activities, including an exceptional airplane experience and various gaming performances.

Moreover, the zone provides an exclusive and novel experience aboard stationary aircraft, enhancing the delight of visitors who will enjoy a multitude of diverse experiences. The planes have been configured to deliver a fresh entertainment perspective, with further details to be announced later.