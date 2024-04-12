Rizabek Aitmukhan claims silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek

Kazakhstani Rizabek Aitmukhan claimed a silver medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

29-year-old Aitmukhan faced Akhmed Tazhudinov from Bahrain in the men’s 97kg final.

The fight ended with Tazhudinov’s win 4-2.

Earlier, another Kazakh wrestler Meirambek Kartbai won a bronze medal in men’s 57kg.