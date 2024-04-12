EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:50, 12 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Rizabek Aitmukhan claims silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek

    Rizabek Aitmukhan
    Rizabek Aitmukhan claims silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek. Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani Rizabek Aitmukhan claimed a silver medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    29-year-old Aitmukhan faced Akhmed Tazhudinov from Bahrain in the men’s 97kg final.

    The fight ended with Tazhudinov’s win 4-2.

    Earlier, another Kazakh wrestler Meirambek Kartbai won a bronze medal in men’s 57kg.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!