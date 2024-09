Rizabek Aitmukhan secures gold at World Championships in Spain

Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan pocketed a gold medal at the UWW U20 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to Olympic.kz.

Rizabek Aitmukhan won gold in the Men’s 97 kg beating Khetag Karsanov of Azerbaijan 10:0.

As earlier reported, Aitmukhan bagged gold at the senior World Championships in the 92 kg weight category, the National Olympic Committee reports.