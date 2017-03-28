Road accident claims lives of 5 in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A road accident in Karaganda region claimed lives of five people on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The car crash occurred on the Karaganda-Balkhash highway, 50 kilometers away from Aksu-Ayuly village.



"According to reports, a driver of the Audi-80 vehicle lost control of the car, it veered off, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a Mercedes van," Bakytzhan Kudiyarov, spokesperson of the Karaganda internal affairs department, said.



Three Audi passengers died right away. The driver and one more passenger died upon arriving to a hospital.



The Mercedes van driver escaped unharmed.



The local police are investigating.