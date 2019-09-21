Road accident in Akmola rgn kills 15yo motorcyclist

STEPNOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A 15-year-old teenager was killed in a road traffic accident in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the regional police department.

The tragedy occurred on September 18 in Bestobe village, Akmola region. According to the police department, the accident took place at the intersection of Mira-Pokryshkin streets.

Arriving at the place of the tragedy law enforcement officers found out that the road accident involved a 72-year-old pensioner, a local resident, and a 15-year-old teenager who was driving a motorcycle. The pensioner drove Mitsubishi RVR. Unfortunately, the ninth grader got injuries incompatible with life and died in a local hospital. His passenger, a 16-year-old teenager, was seriously injured.

The investigation is underway.