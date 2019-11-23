EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 23 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Road accident in E Kazakhstan: 2 killed, 3 in hospital

    None
    None
    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – 2 people were killed and three more injured in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local police, the accident happened on the Omsk-Maikapshagai highway, 3 km away from Kokpekty village on Friday evening.

    According to preliminary data, a car rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. A female passenger of the car died right away. The driver of the car was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. Three more passengers of the car were hospitalized.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Accidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!