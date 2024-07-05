EN
    18:40, 05 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Road accident involving car and bus leaves 6 injured in Almaty

    A road accident involving a passenger bus and a minivan occurred at the intersection of Zhangeldina and Tyulkubasskaya streets in Almaty, injuring six people, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    According to the police department, a Toyota car street hit a bus while turning left onto Tyulkubasskaya street. According to the preliminary data, as a result of the accident, six people sought medical treatment.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched by the police department of Zhetysu district.

    On June 26, a road accident killing one and injuring 24 took place at the intersection of Makatayeva and Masanchi streets in Almaty. Earlier it was reported that six people were placed in hospital as a result of the accident.

