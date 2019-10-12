EN
    15:28, 12 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Road accident involving KAMAZ killed man

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A passenger car has collided with KAMAZ truck on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, Kazinform reported with the reference to pavlodarnews.kz.

    According to the press service of the Pavlodar region’s police department, the accident occurred the day before at 3 a.m. on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway near Dostyk village.

    Opel Vectra car collided with KAMAZ truck. As a result a 38-year-old driver of Opel died on the spot.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

