TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 10 people were killed in a horrific car accident in Almaty region last weekend.

The tragedy took place in the evening December 6 after Mercedes Benz and Toyota Windom crashed into each other on the 138th kilometer of Almaty-Akterek-Alga highway in Zhambyl district. Both drivers and passengers, 10 people in whole, died at the spot. Investigation is underway, regional internal affairs department says.