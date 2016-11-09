Road accident killed 20 people in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20 people died, 20 more were injured as a result of a road accident involving a passenger bus in Fars province of southern Iran, Xinhua reported.

The bus was carrying 40 pilgrims from Yazd city located in the central part of the country to the Iraqi town of Karbala.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Eqlid region of Fars province. Emergency care services rushed immediately to the accident cite. The causes of the tragedy are investigated, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.



Photo credit: © RIA Novosti. Vladimir Fedorenko