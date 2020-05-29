EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:58, 29 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Road accident kills 4 in Turkestan region

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A traffic accident killed four people in Turkestan region, according to Polisia.kz.

    The tragedy took place on May 28 at about 02:30 p.m. on the Zhetysay-Shardara highway, near the village of Ketebay. Two passenger cars Nexia and Lada-Vesta made a head-on collision.

    As a result of the accident, a driver and two Nexia passengers and one Lada-Vesta passenger have died at the scene. An investigative and operational group arrived at the scene. A pre-trial investigation was launched.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Incidents Turkestan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!