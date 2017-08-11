Road accidents kills 3, severely injures 2 in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and two more have been injured in a road accident in South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the local police.

According to reports, the tragedy happened in Badam village early Friday morning. A Hovo truck veered off the road, crossed into oncoming lane and rammed into a VAZ-21070 vehicle. The VAZ driver and two passengers died right away. Two more passengers aged 30 and 25 sustained various injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Presently, they are in intensive care unit.



The police confirmed that the Hovo truck driver had been detained. An investigation is underway.