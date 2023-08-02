EN
    15:14, 02 August 2023

    Road accidents rise significantly in Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region sees significant increase in road accidents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of the year, the region has seen a 17.6% increase in road accidents, as well as a 30.3% rise in the number of injured as a result of road accidents. There has been a 25% decrease in the number of those died in road accidents in the region.

    The region’s administration center, Kostanay city, accounts for almost half of the total road accidents – 81.

    There are almost 240 thousand vehicles, not including transit vehicles and foreign registered vehicles, in the region.


