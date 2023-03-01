EN
    20:41, 01 March 2023

    Road closures in place in 3 Kazakh rgns as weather worsens

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Worsening weather conditions caused road closures in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of KazAvtoZhol.

    Traffic restrictions were put in place at 8:00 pm on five sections of roads of republican significance in Abai, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan due to deterioration of weather conditions.

    Cleanup works are underway with 533 units of special vehicles and 1,056 workers deployed.


