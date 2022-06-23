Road crash kills 10 in north India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least 10 people, including four women and six men, died and seven were injured when a vehicle crashed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Police said the mishap occurred in the wee hours in the state's Pilibhit district and a girl was among the dead.

Six injured were admitted to a local hospital. The other one was said to be in a serious condition and was referred to a multi-specialty hospital in a nearby district.

The victims were residents of Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh. They were returning home after taking a holy dip in the river Ganga in Haridwar area of the neighboring state of Uttarakhand.

The accident occurred as the driver was too exhausted after driving overnight, and felt sleepy at the wheel, said the cop