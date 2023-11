UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Traffic limitations were imposed on a highway in East Kazakhstan region due to triggering of snow avalanches, Kazinform has learned from QazAvtoJol.

The limitations were imposed on the Ushanovskoye-Altai section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Bolshoi Naryn-Katon-Karagai-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi motorway.