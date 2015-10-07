EN
Trends:
    00:25, 07 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Road to Golovkin vs Lemieux fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HBO published a video titled "Road to Golovkin vs Lemieux fight" on the threshold of the fight between the boxers on October 17, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

