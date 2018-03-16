“Road to Mother” wins “best feature film” award at NY film festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Road to Mother" directed by Kazakhstani Akan Satayev has won "The Best Feature Film" award at WeLink Film Festival in New York, Kazinform reports.

It is the second time the international film festival WeLink is carried out in the USA with support of the UN and Chinese film makers. The event gathered creators of various genre films from the USA, China, South Korea, Sudan, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Kazakhstan and other countries.

The jury gave a high appraisal to the historical drama "Road to Mother". The Kazakhstan film won the highest "Best Feature Film" award in the nomination "Achievement of Life".

It should be noted that the drama has already received international recognition at the film festivals in Spain, Russia and Croatia. The film narrates about motherly love and devotion to homeland.

The aim of WeLink film festival is to unite filmmakers around the world and present a platform for exchange of experience and a chance to create joint international projects.

The film festival was held within the framework of the forum "Women in Cinematography" where about 100 cinematographers from around the world took part.