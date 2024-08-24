Road to School charity campaign helps children from low-income and vulnerable families in Astana

The Road to School charity campaign launched by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan was held today in the capital's House of Friendship, Kazinform News Agency learned from the city mayor’s office.

More than 200 children received school bags and school supplies at the event organized with the support of the Council of Mothers, members of ethno-cultural associations, and Zhomart Zhan (Generous Soul) National Center.

Nurdaulet Almukhanov, Head of Astana's Internal Policy Department, took part in the opening ceremony and thanked all those who contributed to the event organization.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

“Today, together with the residents of the capital city, we have witnessed the annual Road to School national campaign being held with the support of the Astana branch of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. Children receive all necessary educational supplies. I express my gratitude to the municipal branch of the Assembly and sponsors who helped in the campaign,” Nurdaulet Almukhanov noted.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Amirzhan Alpeissov, the goal of the campaign is to provide school students with necessary educational supplies, to support children from low-income and large families ahead of the new academic year.

From August 1 to September 30, students from low-income families, large families, orphans, and children left without parental care will receive school bags and school supplies under the Road to School campaign. The initiative is expected to cover as many as 8,500 children.