KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM One died and five more were injured in a road accident in Akmola region.

The tragedy took place Jan 31 on Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Arshaly district of Akmola region. Two cars – Lada Priora and Toyota Sienna – collided with each other. As a result, the driver of Lada died at the scene. He was 29. Five other people were taken to a hospital, Kazakhavtodor says.