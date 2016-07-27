Road tragedy killed six people in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Six people including two infants died as two Audi cars collided with each other on the Leninsky-Irtyshk highway in Pavlodar region, regional police office says.

Two passengers of the first car – a woman born 1981 and a boy born 2015, as well as a driver of the second car and his three passengers – women born 1971 and 1989 and a boy born 2015 - died at the scene of the tragedy.

A driver of the first car and his three passenger (a woman and a man both born 1976 and a boy born 2000) as well as passengers of the second car (a woman born 1993 and a boy born 1999) were hospitalized with various injuries.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Article 345, Paragraph 4 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.