    11:40, 09 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Roadmap on implementation of 4th direction of National Plan developed in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Investment and Development Saken Sarsenov has met with experts, members of party organizations, professors of universities and youth in Kokshetau city today, Kazinform reports citing the Committee for Communication, Informatization and Information under the ministry.

    At the meeting, Vice Minister Sarsenov said that a detailed roadmap on implementation of the fourth direction of the National Plan "100 specific steps" entitled Identity and Unity is being prepared. It will embrace such spheres as culture, religion, sports, non-governmental organizations, etc. Utmost attention was paid to the improvement of the draft concept on strengthening of unity and identity, amendments to the Concept of cultural policy taking into account the tasks outlined in the National Plan proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Participants of the meeting also discussed a package of proposals on implementation of specific steps within the framework of the Identity and Unity direction that will be further used by the expert group.

