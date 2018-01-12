EN
    07:25, 12 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Roads across Kazakhstan closed due to severe weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions and those from and to Astana city remain closed due to severe weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Poor visibility and blizzard caused road closings in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Sections of Astana-border of Pavlodar region, Astana-Korgalzhyn village, Astana-Nura village, Astana-border of Karaganda regions are still closed for the same reason.

