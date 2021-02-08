EN
    21:40, 08 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Roads closed down due to worsening of weather

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry informs of current situation on the highways due to poor road conditions and measures taken, Kazinform reports.

    As of 07:00 p.m. February 8, storm alerts were issued for 8 regions, such as Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and Nur-Sultan city. As of now 10 sections of the republican highways were closed down due to blizzard, snow, poor visibility and ice-slick.

    67 trucks and 70 people are stuck now on the Nur-Sultan-Karaganda road, 240 vehicles and 650 people on the Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway, 200 cars and 575 people on the Shchuchinsk- Nur-Sultan highway.

    As earlier reported, the hotline was launched to provide psychological aid and update information at the national emergency operations centre as well as in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.


