PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Roads were closed down in some districts in North Kazakhstan as weather conditions have deteriorated, Kazinform reports.

As of 06:00 p.m. highways were closed down in Aiyrtau, Mussrepov, Zhambyl, and Timiryazev districts.

The region braces for wild wind, ground blizzard and snow storm.

Earlier the Mets warned of high wind gusting up to 28 m/s.