    20:46, 18 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather shut down sections of roads in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Sections of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez were closed due to blizzard and poor visibility in Zhambyl region at 6:25 p.m. local time.

    Another section of the same highway crossing the territory of South Kazakhstan region - from the border of Zhambyl region to Akbiik village - was shut down as well die to bad weather conditions.

