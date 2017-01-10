EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 10 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to blizzard

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFOROM - Roads have been shut down in two regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    The Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhova-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highway was closed for all types of transport at 5:00 p.m. in East Kazakhstan region.

    Worsening weather conditions (drifting snow and poor visibility) forced authorities to shut down the Charsk-Bakyrchik motorway for all types of transport at 8:00 p.m.

    A section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway was closed for all types of transport at 6:30 p.m. in Almaty region for the same reason.

    Traffic restrictions were imposed on the Saryozek-Koktal highway at 8:30 p.m. as well.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Almaty East Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!