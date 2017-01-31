Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in two regions of Kazakhstan have been closed for all types of transport due to poor visibility.

According to the press service of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway was shut down for all types of transport in Aktobe region.



Blizzard and poor visibility forced the authorities in Zhambyl region to close a section of the Momyshuly-Koshkarata motorway for all types of transport as well.