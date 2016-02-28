EN
    10:25, 28 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan for slippery conditions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sections of roads have been closed in two regions of Kazakhstan for all types of transport today, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    A section of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway was shut down in Karaganda region due to pouring rain and slippery conditions.
    Authorities in Kyzylorda region closed a section of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar-Uspenka motorway for the same reason.

